BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4,784.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.73 on Wednesday, hitting $453.90. 747,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,331. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.01 and a 200-day moving average of $455.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

