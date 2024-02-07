BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. 7,086,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,317. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

