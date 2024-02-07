BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.