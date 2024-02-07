BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,875 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

