BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 2,527,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,794. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

