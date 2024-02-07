BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,581. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $289.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $253.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total value of $2,512,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,554. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

