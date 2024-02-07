BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.49. 329,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

