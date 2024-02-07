BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 799,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

PJAN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,108 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $686.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.