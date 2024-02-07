BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 655,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 401,370 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 267,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $709.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

