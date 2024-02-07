BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 196,575 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,575 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 8,421,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.