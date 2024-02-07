Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 3,200 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

GLDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,351. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

