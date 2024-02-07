Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 188.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. 9,060,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,356. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

