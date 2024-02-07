Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 19,645 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,977,000 after buying an additional 1,857,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 107,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 579,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

