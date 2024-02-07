Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 188,581 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.