Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 4,807,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

