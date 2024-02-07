Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 234,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. 2,527,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

