Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 267,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

