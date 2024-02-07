Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $7.07 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,575. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

