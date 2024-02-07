Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.60. 404,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,721. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

