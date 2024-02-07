Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $175.41.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

