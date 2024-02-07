Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 175 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 136.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.02. 1,866,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

