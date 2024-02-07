Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPYX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

