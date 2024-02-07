Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 158,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,908. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.