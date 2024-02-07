Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,895 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 350,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 58,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,650. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

