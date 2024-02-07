Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 19,008 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.42% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 156,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

