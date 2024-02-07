Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 403 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 484,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,512. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

