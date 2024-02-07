Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 6.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 749,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,544,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

