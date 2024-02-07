Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BXP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 1,447,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,425. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

