Brian Choi Acquires 4,914 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) Director Brian Choi bought 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,274. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.74.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OP Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth $556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OP Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

