Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $194,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 432,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,051,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $34.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $957.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $588.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

