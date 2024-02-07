Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.51. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

