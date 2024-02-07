Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $22.91. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 210,452 shares.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

