Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. Fiserv makes up about 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.72. 2,906,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,724. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

