Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.51

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.07 billion and approximately $532.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.28 or 0.05452603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00079594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00021696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,436,802,157 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

