Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.59. 3,202,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.03 and a 200-day moving average of $272.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

