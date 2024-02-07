Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.73. 3,202,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.