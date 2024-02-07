Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.83. 1,194,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.42. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

