CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. 2,023,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,660. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

