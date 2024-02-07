Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

