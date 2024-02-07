Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 7,000 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

TROW stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. 1,740,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,241. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

