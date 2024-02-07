Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.42. 1,198,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.78. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

