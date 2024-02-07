Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.59 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

FLT traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.61. 445,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.