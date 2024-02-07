Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.94 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 639,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,943. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

