Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,760 shares of company stock valued at $38,288,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. 484,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

