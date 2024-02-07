Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $653,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $37.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,445.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.15. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.