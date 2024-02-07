Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Ares Management comprises about 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 91.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 698,246 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $129.20. 1,003,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $130.15.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

