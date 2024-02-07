Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 10,159 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. 4,400,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

