Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 19 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.77.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $829.30. 214,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,078. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.90. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

