Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ANET traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.61. 1,772,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,228. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.94.
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
