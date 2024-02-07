Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 3,940 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.89. 1,970,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.